Parents voice concerns as more than 1,000 suspensions have been issued for fighting at local district since start of school year

By Melanie Johnson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The Riverview Gardens School District announced Tuesday there have been more than 1,000 student suspensions for fighting since the start of the school year.

The new data was shared during a safety town hall meeting at Westview Middle School. In December, a teacher and student were captured fighting on camera in a Westview classroom. The teacher has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

“I don’t know what stressors brought on that incident. Speaking on behalf of a staff member that works with children, that is never an appropriate response,” says district parent Tajuani Shelton. “I hope there are some punitive measures to deal with the staff person.”

“I understand that we don’t want to prosecute our younger kids, but if you don’t stop them now, then they become adults who still think it’s okay to get away with this,” says a district bus driver.

According to the assistant superintendent, the middle schools have had 625 suspensions for fighting since August. News 4 also learned that 34% of Riverview District students attend classes 90% of the time. The district says social media and cell phones are playing a huge role.

“I’m concerned about the welfare of my children in this district. So much is going on. Fights daily on campus, and my children are telling me it’s not a conducive environment for them to learn,” said Shelton. “The district cannot change without the support of the parents that created these children and bring them to our schools.”

“There are a lot of children who want to learn, want to better themselves and want a better future for themselves,” says Shelton. “They can’t do that when other students are being disruptive.”

The Riverview Gardens School Board is looking into ways to reduce the violence, including more student mental health services, restorative justice, teacher wellness days, and professional development training.

