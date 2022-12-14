Mayfield candle factory worker looks back at deadly tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been one year since some Mayfield, Kentucky, tornado survivors were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Nine candle factory workers in Mayfield died after the building was leveled by the tornado.

Isaiah Holt was one of those candle factory workers. Holt was inside the building when the tornado tore through. He was hospitalized in Nashville, treated for chemical burns and a collapsed lung.

One year later, Holt said he’s doing well and has almost made a full recovery.

Holt credits a bucket and headphones for saving his life because they protected his head from debris.

Holt took videos while buried under rubble and waiting for crews to rescue him. He was stuck under the debris for 5-1/2 hours.

Now, Holt is feeling much better and is focused on living life to the fullest.

“Since people didn’t make it, I’m going to live and appreciate life more and more just because of that. They don’t have the opportunity to do that,” Holt said.

His brother was stuck under the debris with him. His brother had more injuries than Holt and is still going to physical therapy.

Holt said he is glad both he and his brother survived that deadly tornado.

