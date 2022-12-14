Heartland Votes

Mayfield candle factory worker looks back at deadly tornado


Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory(WAVE)
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s been one year since some Mayfield, Kentucky, tornado survivors were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Nine candle factory workers in Mayfield died after the building was leveled by the tornado.

Isaiah Holt was one of those candle factory workers. Holt was inside the building when the tornado tore through. He was hospitalized in Nashville, treated for chemical burns and a collapsed lung.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mayfield candle factory worker speaks out from Nashville

One year later, Holt said he’s doing well and has almost made a full recovery.

Holt credits a bucket and headphones for saving his life because they protected his head from debris.

Holt took videos while buried under rubble and waiting for crews to rescue him. He was stuck under the debris for 5-1/2 hours.

Now, Holt is feeling much better and is focused on living life to the fullest.

“Since people didn’t make it, I’m going to live and appreciate life more and more just because of that. They don’t have the opportunity to do that,” Holt said.

His brother was stuck under the debris with him. His brother had more injuries than Holt and is still going to physical therapy.

Holt said he is glad both he and his brother survived that deadly tornado.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Rex could end up being decided by a judge.
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Rex, a trained German Shepherd, went from retired, to unretired and back to retired in a matter...
Scott County Commission: K-9 officer Rex to retire with former handler

Latest News

A food truck company is wanting to offer some comfort for the people in the community this...
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of...
Islamic Center looking forward after arson
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their...
Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8
Brent Humphries with the VFW in Cape Girardeau said he’s not sure how long this issue will...
Veterans can no longer get military IDs at Cape Girardeau VFW
Former IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike testified before the Select Subcommittee on the...
Dr. Ezike testifies before special COVID-19 congressional subcommittee