Heartland Votes

Man accused of hammer attack arrested

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an assault investigation in Caruthersville on Tuesday, December 13.

According to Caruthersville Police, officers were called Adams Avenue in reference to someone being assaulted with a hammer.

When they arrived, officers said they arrested a 33-year-old suspect.

The man was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is awaiting formal charges.

Police did not state if anyone was injured in the attack.

