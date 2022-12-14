First Nunnelly Scholarship recipient receives UT Martin degree

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Emmalee Mathews achieved some notable firsts when she received her bachelor’s degree Dec. 10 from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

According to the university, she excelled as a first-generation college student and was among the top graduates academically in her class.

The health and human performance student from Dickson, Tennessee, also became the first recipient of the Rosann and Bill Nunnelly Family Scholarship to graduate.

The Nunnelly family bequeathed $22 million to the university in 2019, then the largest gift to UT Martin but the couple immediately began funding scholarships and Mathews was one of four students selected to benefit from their generosity.

The scholarship awards give preference to students from Hickman County in Middle Tennessee, but students from Dickson, Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury and Humphreys counties will also be eligible to receive future scholarships.

Mathews attended East Hickman High School in Lyles, and when it came time for college, she was accepted to UT Martin but didn’t receive enough financial aid to attend the university.

An unexpected call from a UTM admissions counselor told her about the new Nunnelly Family Scholarship and she applied.

Mathews was chosen, and her world immediately changed. “I would have had to pay to attend every semester, but because of the scholarship, I was able to receive that and then some, and I was able to save what was left over and put it towards graduate school,” she said in the release.

Beyond the financial benefit, the scholarship also brought Mathews to a university that was a good fit for her personally and academically.

Students can apply for the Nunnelly Family Scholarship through Scholarship Aviator located on the UT Martin Financial Aid and Scholarships webpage.

The application is open Oct. 1-Feb. 1, and current students should reapply annually.

Contact the Office of Student Financial Assistance for more information at 800-829-UTM1.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.