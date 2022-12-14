First Alert Wednesday Outlook

Heartland Votes

One last round of rain....pattern turns drier and colder by the weekend......
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:19 AM CST
One more wet day today before the pattern turns significantly drier and colder for the foreseeable future.   Rain is moving out this Wednesday morning,  but one more disturbance will move in from the southwest today,  resulting in another round of rain from late morning through this evening.  This second round of rain could be fairly heavy again, especially in our southeastern counties e.g.  Bootheel, TN and KY.   A few thundershowers are possible this afternoon mainly east of the Mississippi. Rain will be lighter northwest.  Daytime highs today will be near 60°, but this could be the warmest day for a long time as we get into a colder pattern starting tomorrow.

A colder but mainly dry weather pattern will develop by the end of the week and last at least through Christmas weekend.   Models are showing a weak weather system moving through the region about Monday night,  but at this point it doesn’t look strong enough to bring more that a few flurries or sprinkles.  A stronger system and cold front are showing up in models late next week (about Thursday) which could bring a quick shot of light snow, but this is too far away to trust at this point.  It does look as though Christmas Weekend could be cold.

