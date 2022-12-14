Heartland Votes

First Alert: Another round of heavy rain likely

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 12/14
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(KFVS) - Cooler and drier conditions are on the way, but first, get ready for more rain.

One more disturbance will move into the Heartland from the west bringing another round of rain from late morning through this evening.

This second round of rain could be heavy at times again, especially in the the Bootheel, Tennessee and western Kentucky.

A few thundershowers are also possible this afternoon, mainly east of the Mississippi River.

Rain will be lighter northwest.

Today’s highs will be near 60 degrees, making for the warmest day for some time.

A colder and drier pattern arrives Thursday and is expected to last at least through Christmas weekend.

Afternoon highs look to be in the low 40s to upper 30s.

A couple models next week hint at a few flurries and a quick shot of light snow next week, but this is too far away to pin down as a certainty.

