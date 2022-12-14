Heartland Votes

Drying out tonight and turning colder

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Showers will shift north and east through the evening hours. After midnight, drier air will start to work back into the area. The clouds will clear out too, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s by sunrise on Thursday. We will see sunshine through the morning hours, but more clouds will rotate into the Heartland through the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be breezy again too, making it feel more like the 30s during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower to mid 40s. The weekend looks dry, but cold.

