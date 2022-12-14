Heartland Votes

Curly’s Kitchen to offer free meal on Christmas for community

Curly's Kitchen has offered a free Christmas meal for the community for 8 years now.
Curly's Kitchen has offered a free Christmas meal for the community for 8 years now.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A food truck company is wanting to offer some comfort for the people in the community this Christmas with a nice meal.

Curly’s Kitchen is once again providing a free Christmas meal for anyone that needs it. It’s their 8th year offering the festive food.

Ron Cook is the owner of Curly’s Kitchen. He said it’s important to offer some support for those who need it.

“It’s still Christmas Day if you’re sitting at home knowing everybody else in town is celebrating Christmas Day. It’s a lonely time to be sitting at home. So, we thought what better way to do it,” Cook said.

Cook also said that it’s important that the people in the community know they have some support.

“We have some of the same people that come year one and they come the second year we started the Thanksgiving meal,” Cook said. “People kind of depend on us and we love seeing the same people. We love seeing new people come for the first time.”

The meal will be at the Jackson Elks Lodge with meals at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.

“We always have live music on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day,” Cook said. “People really enjoy the music, they sing along. It’s like we’re all one big family and that’s why it’s more of a community function than it is giving somebody a free meal.”

