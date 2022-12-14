Heartland Votes

Crashes downs electric, fiber lines in Hickman & Carlisle Counties

Crews believe it will be at least mid-afternoon before fiber service can be restored, which affects Gibson TV subscribers.(WILX)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARLISLE and HICKMAN COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - Hundreds of Gibson Electric membership Corporation customers were without power overnight.

According to Gibson Electric, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 13.

The pole was broken, which caused electric and fiber lines to be downed.

This affected 700 customers.

Gibson said the repairs were time intensive.

Crews were able to restore power just after 1 a.m., but the repairs continue.

After sun-up, crews reported finding additional damage to fiber lines in other locations in the Clinton area.

Gibson said a tractor with a raised auger pulled down several spans of fiber.

Crews believe it will be at least mid-afternoon before fiber service can be restored, which affects Gibson TV subscribers.

