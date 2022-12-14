Carbondale will uphold COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Ill., will officially keep it’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy. The policy requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be employed.

The decision, made by an independent third party, found that Carbondale had the right under the Management Rights clause to implement the policy to protect its workforce. The policy required all employees to be fully vaccinated by November 15, 2021, or provide sufficient evidence from a licensed medical provider for a medical exemption.

“Our goal has always been to keep our employees and the community safe. I’m pleased that this decision affirms the use of our policy to do that,” said City Manager Gary Williams.

All new hires in Carbondale, Ill., must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

