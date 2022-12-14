Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau County to establish Emergency Operations Center

The Emergency Operations Center has been on an unfunded list since 2013, when a comprehensive review of county facilities placed the center as a need to be established.((Source: Cape County Commission))
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Commission has developed a long-range capital improvement plan which would include the establishment of an Emergency Operations Center.

The County Commission approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to establish the center.

The County Commission made an agreement to purchase six acres from Touchdown Development LLC.

This will include water, sewer, fiber and infrastructure for $750,000.

The plan is for a 7000 sq foot building at the southeast corner of Interstate 55 and Lasalle Avenue.

The building will be designed to withstand any natural disaster according to safe-room standards.

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2023.

