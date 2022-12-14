Big South and Ohio Valley announce 2023 football conference schedule

(KFVS) - The Big South Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference announced its football conference game schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday, December 14.

According to a release from the OVC, this marks the first year of the joint association of the league’s football teams.

They said the 10 combined teams in 2023 (six from the OVC and four from Big South) will play a six-game conference schedule because prior scheduling commitments prevented opportunities more games.

Games will be played during 10 of the 12 weeks in 2023, with the first-ever contest scheduled for week 2 on September 9. That game will be Lindenwood at 2022 OVC Champion Southeast Missouri.

The first crossover game features 2022 Big South Champion Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State in week 3 on Sept. 16.

According to the release, five of the 10 members will begin league play in September and the other five squads open conference action on October 7 or October 14.

Three league games are slated for Oct. 7, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 and the slate increases to four the final Saturday of October. Two of the three November dates have the maximum five conference games on the schedule.

The full schedule is below.

More details of the association’s administration, including tiebreakers for the automatic bid to the playoffs, will be announced at a later date.

2023 Big South-OVC Football Conference Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 9

Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri

Saturday, Sept. 16

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State

Saturday, Sept. 30

Tennessee State at UT Martin

Saturday, Oct. 7

UT Martin at Eastern Illinois Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood

Saturday, Oct. 14

Robert Morris at Bryant

Lindenwood at Charleston Southern Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri

Saturday, Oct. 21

Bryant at Eastern Illinois Charleston Southern at UT Martin Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, Oct. 28

Bryant at Charleston Southern UT Martin at Gardner-Webb Lindenwood at Tennessee State Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris

Saturday, Nov. 4

Gardner-Webb at Bryant Tennessee State at Charleston Southern Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood Robert Morris at Southeast Missouri UT Martin at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, Nov. 11

Bryant at Lindenwood Charleston Southern at Robert Morris Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech Southeast Missouri at UT Martin

Saturday, Nov. 18

Southeast Missouri at Bryant Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb Eastern Illinois at Robert Morris Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State

