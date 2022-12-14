Amy Grant to perform in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contemporary Christian Music artist Amy Grant is coming to southern Illinois.

Grant is scheduled to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (MCCC) on Tuesday, March 21.

Tickets for An Evening with Amy Grant go on sale Friday, December 16.

Grant is known for hits such as “Every Heartbeat,” “El Shaddai” “I Will Remember You” and her first pop hit “Baby Baby.”

The Grammy winner is also known for her Christmas tours each November and December with long-time friend and musician Michael W. Smith.

For more information on Amy Grant's show and other events at MCCC

