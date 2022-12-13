Heartland Votes

Voting begins for TDOT’s Name A Snowplow Contest

Snowlene, Tim Mcthaw, Darth Blader and more!
(WOIO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance!

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name A Snowplow” Contest and voting is officially underway.

A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”

Snowlene, Tim Mcthaw and Darth Blader are among the names up for grabs, officials said.

Interested participants can vote for their favorites online through Friday, Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

The top four names with the most votes will be displayed on four different snowplows that are used in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville and Memphis.

Winners will be announced in early January.

