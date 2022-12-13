Tracking showers and thunderstorms overnight and Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms are expected this evening and overnight. While severe weather is not expected, gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. By early Wednesday, much of the rain will be to our east, but clouds will hang around. More rain and a few thunderstorms will spread back into the Heartland by the late morning hours. Rain will linger east of the Mississippi River through the evening hours, then all of the Heartland will dry out Wednesday night. Colder temperatures expected Thursday and Friday, with highs only in the lower 40s. Many areas won’t make it out of the 30s on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.