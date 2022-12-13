Heartland Votes

SEMO Food Bank feeding more this holiday season

The SEMO Food Bank has mobile food pantries scheduled throughout the Southeast Missouri area.
The SEMO Food Bank has mobile food pantries scheduled throughout the Southeast Missouri area.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - During this holiday season, more and more are looking for help in stocking their food cabinets at home.

The SEMO Food Bank is seeing more people from the area who are food insecure this time of year.

In response, the food bank has increased more mobile food pantries in the month of November and December to help feed more people.

“We want everybody to enjoy the holiday season,” SEMO Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer Sarah Garner said. “We don’t want them to have the added stress of where their next meal is coming from. By doing all these mobiles in each one of our 16-county area, we make sure we get to all parts of our area to get the food to the people that need it.”

Garner said each mobile food pantry serves roughly 200 individuals. They have more than 300 mobile food pantries a year.

“During the month of November and December alone, we did 36 the month of November and we’ve got over 30 scheduled for this month as well,” Garner said.

Garner said, overall, she appreciates all that help donate food to where they can help our neighbors have a better holiday and better life.

“People are especially generous this time of year and giving food is a basic need that people need met,” Garner said. “It’s an opportunity for us to really reach out and help everyone in our communities.”

There are a dozen mobile food pantries scheduled for the rest of the month including five this Saturday.

For more information where to find one in your area, you can find that here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 Rex was debated on Tuesday morning, December 13.
Scott County Commissioners, Sheriff differ over fate of K-9 officer Rex
A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead in home
From left: Montez Elmore, Jonte Hensley, Dezmend Cobb and Eric Vancura were arrested in...
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife

Latest News

Mercy Health breaks ground on a new multi-million-dollar cancer facility.
Mercy Health breaks ground on a new multi-million dollar cancer facility
Butler County's Emergency Management director said "Drop, Cover, Hold On" is the best procedure...
Drop, cover, hold-on: Earthquake Safety
Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Victims in trench collapse identified
The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 Rex was debated on Tuesday morning, December 13.
Scott County Commissioners, Sheriff differ over fate of K-9 officer Rex