SEMO Food Bank feeding more this holiday season

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - During this holiday season, more and more are looking for help in stocking their food cabinets at home.

The SEMO Food Bank is seeing more people from the area who are food insecure this time of year.

In response, the food bank has increased more mobile food pantries in the month of November and December to help feed more people.

“We want everybody to enjoy the holiday season,” SEMO Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer Sarah Garner said. “We don’t want them to have the added stress of where their next meal is coming from. By doing all these mobiles in each one of our 16-county area, we make sure we get to all parts of our area to get the food to the people that need it.”

Garner said each mobile food pantry serves roughly 200 individuals. They have more than 300 mobile food pantries a year.

“During the month of November and December alone, we did 36 the month of November and we’ve got over 30 scheduled for this month as well,” Garner said.

Garner said, overall, she appreciates all that help donate food to where they can help our neighbors have a better holiday and better life.

“People are especially generous this time of year and giving food is a basic need that people need met,” Garner said. “It’s an opportunity for us to really reach out and help everyone in our communities.”

There are a dozen mobile food pantries scheduled for the rest of the month including five this Saturday.

For more information where to find one in your area, you can find that here.

