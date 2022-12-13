Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer Rex to remain active, not retiring

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - It appears K-9 officer Rex will remain an active member of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

In a released statement on Tuesday morning, December 13, Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said, “After much deliberation regarding Rex’s future, we feel that it is in the best interest of Rex and the citizens of Scott County not to retire him at this time.”

The announcement came about an hour and a half before Scott County Commissioners were set to discuss K-9 Rex’s future during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Sheriff Drury went on to say Rex’s trainer evaluated the K-9 and believes he still has “much to offer as a canine officer.”

Thousands of people have signed an online petition in hopes K-9 Rex would be retired into the care of his former handler, former Scott County deputy Hunter Juden.

Drury said he appreciates the interest the public has in where Rex would live in his retirement, including two his past handlers.

“Rex is a valued member of Scott County Sheriff’s Office and has bonded not only with his handlers but also with our entire staff,” stated Sheriff Drury.

Commissioners are still meeting at 9:30 a.m. to discuss county matters.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.