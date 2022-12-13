Police: 2 arrested in Carbondale after fight, shots fired

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after police saw a fight break out as a bar was closing.

Travis L. Wooley, 36, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Iesha R. Carter, 28, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of obstructing justice and resisting a peace officer.

According to Carbondale police, officers were in the 200 block of West Main Street monitoring a large crowd at bar closing when they saw a fight break out. This happened around 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, December 11.

As officers moved through the crowd to stop the fight, they say they saw Wooley armed with a firearm.

They say Wooley ran from officers, but was quickly caught after a brief foot chase.

While taking him into custody, they said several shots were fired from the area where the fight originally happened.

Police say Carter was arrested after she repeatedly interfered with officers’ attempts to arrest Wooley.

Wooley and Carter were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police say there were no injuries, nor property damage found as a result of the shots fired.

The investigation is ongoing.

