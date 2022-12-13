Heartland Votes

PACT Act town hall meeting Tuesday at Cape Girardeau VA Health Center

Experts will be on hand to explain the act, and discuss eligibility and benefit enrollment.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The John. J. Pershing Medical Center is hosting a town hall style meeting at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Center on Tuesday, December 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

The focus of the meeting is the PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August.

During the town hall, experts will be available to explain the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, discuss eligibility, toxic exposure screenings and more.

“The PACT Act is powerful change for veterans and is one of the largest expansions of health care and benefits in our history,” said John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Director Paul Hopkins. “It will open up eligibility for VA health care to millions of veterans, some which may have previously been denied. It also may provide benefits for survivors of certain veterans. The law is very extensive, and we want local veterans to attend so they can understand how it affects them.”

Combat veterans will no longer be required to prove their illness is directly linked to “toxic exposure,” which includes breathing in smoke from burn pits, exposure to chemicals, air pollutants, occupational hazards, radiation and warfare agents.

The VA will have several outreach booths, representatives from the Veterans Benefit Administration and the Cape Girardeau County Recorder will be available to document Veterans’ DD214s or other paperwork. Original documents will only be accepted.

The VA also says the PACT Act requires the VA to hire additional staff to meet increasing needs and allows for the expansion or construction of 31 new facilities nationwide to serve veterans more efficiently.

