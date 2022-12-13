MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Goodwill is bringing new schools to Missouri, and one of them will be in Cape Girardeau.

MERS Goodwill announced today it’ll open an “Excel Center.”

The Cape location will be inside this vacant building in the town plaza at 2106 William Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.

Officials say the school will give adults the opportunity to earn an actual high school diploma, learn life skills and land higher paying jobs.

“One of the most important aspects of our Excel program, in almost every case, students may transfer the credits they earned in high school to our school, allowing them to pick up right where they left off,” said Dr. Eric Knost, Superintendent of The Excel Centers in Missouri. “They can take those final classes they need to earn the specific credits for graduation, making it much more efficient than starting over with zero credits. We just can’t wait to support more adults in our communities achieve their goal of receiving a high school diploma.”

The school is already enrolling students for the new term which starts in January.

“The Excel Centers provide not only the opportunity for adults over age 21 to earn their high school diploma, but we offer life coaches to provide life skills which really helps these students see the program through,” remarked Mark Arens, President and CEO of MERS Goodwill. “We are also proud to offer opportunities for students to earn college credit or other industry certifications while they are getting their diploma, allowing for higher wages and increased career opportunities for future endeavors. Our mission is the same throughout the MERS Goodwill organization: Changing lives through the power of work.”

They will be opening a second center in Florissant.

To learn more, you can visit excel.mersgoodwill.org.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.