Meeting to discuss future of K-9 Rex to be held Tuesday

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13.

Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex.

Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but his former handler, former Scott County deputy Hunter Juden, is hoping the dog will be able to live with him and his family.

Thousands of people have signed an online petition in support of Juden.



