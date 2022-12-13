Heartland Votes

How to get rid of your Christmas tree when the season ends

How to dispose of a real Christmas tree
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - At Yule Log Cabin, owner Joannie Smith has worked in the Christmas tree business all of her career.

According to Smith, there are 185 different Christmas trees up and decorated, some even upside down.

”There’s a lot of different things you can do, first of all, most towns have a recycling center where you can take the trees and chop up the mulch,” Joannie Smith said.

Home Depot’s website says they take Christmas trees to salvage.

“I live in the country, sometimes we will put them in a pond, and weigh them down with a center block and make a fish habitat,” Smith said. “Sometimes I’ve set them out in my back yard just propped it up against the tree and let the birds take refuge with it in the winter time.”

You can find more information out about Yule Log Cabin here.

