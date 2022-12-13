Heartland Votes

First Alert: Wind & rain on the way

Rain will move into the Heartland from the west by late this afternoon and evening.(Source: cNews/Jane Rhoden)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Rain will move into the Heartland from the west by late this afternoon and evening.

Showers, most likely overnight, will be heavy at times.

The threat for severe storms stays off to our south, but some thunder and lightning is possible.

Winds will also increase.

Rain will temporarily move out of the Heartland Wednesday morning, but returns by afternoon.

Rainfall could become heavy again, especially in our southeastern counties.

By Wednesday night into Thursday, it will become drier and cooler.

Chilly and dry conditions stick around Friday through Monday.

