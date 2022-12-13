Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outook

Wind and rain on the way.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A massive early winter storm is winding up east of the Rockies this morning,  bringing wind and snow to parts of the plains states.   We will  be in the warm sector  so no winter precip for our area.   However, we will get wind and significant rain from this afternoon through tomorrow evening.   Rain looks to hold off until late today,  moving in from the west by late afternoon and evening.  Rain will be most likely overnight, and could be locally heavy at times.  The severe threat stays south,  but some thunder and lightning looks likely.  It will become windy as well.  Rain moves out temporarily Wednesday morning,  but moves back in from the southwest by afternoon and could become heavy again especially in our southeastern counties.   By Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll be drying out and cooling down.

The medium range for the end of the week through this weekend is looking dry but cold as we stay south of the passing upper low.  Some models are showing a weak system moving just south of us early next week which may brush us with some light winter precip,  but this is too far away for any real confidence.   Otherwise it should be dry and chilly from Friday through Monday.

