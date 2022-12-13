Heartland Votes

Driver pulled over in HOV lane for “Seuss-picious” passenger near Avondale

The Grinch was the only passenger inside the car!
The Grinch was the only passenger inside the car!(Department of Public Safety)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning traffic last week. DPS says around 8 a.m., a trooper spotted a driver in the HOV lane on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard and saw a grumpy green guy in the passenger seat. It turns out the passenger was an inflatable Grinch!

DPS said while they appreciate the festive flair just in time for the holiday season, it’s illegal to drive in the HOV with no other passengers. And no, not even an inflatable Grinch counts as a plus one. The driver received a citation for an HOV violation. So don’t get caught with a Grinch this Christmas!

