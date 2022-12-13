Heartland Votes

4-year-old found dead after falling into Georgia river on family fishing trip

A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.
By WALB News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon.

The boy’s dad jumped in to try to save his son before calling authorities.

After a three-hour search, Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was recovered about three miles away from where the family was fishing.

First responders tried to revive the child but couldn’t save him.

Police said the water search was difficult because the Flint River is very dark, and the current is rough.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Rex was debated on Tuesday morning.
Scott County Commissioners, Sheriff differ over fate of K-9 officer Rex
A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead in home
From left: Montez Elmore, Jonte Hensley, Dezmend Cobb and Eric Vancura were arrested in...
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say

Latest News

New FTX CEO John J. Ray III describes what he called poor practices during a congressional...
New FTX CEO said company lacked proper documentation, was using Quickbooks
The fate of Scott County Sheriff's Office K-9 officer Rex was debated on Tuesday morning.
Scott County Commissioners, Sheriff differ over fate of K-9 officer Rex
An aerial view of the TCC on the northwest portion of Poplar Bluff’s secondary campus is...
Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center awarded $400K ARPA grant
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud
13 bald eagles found poisoned at landfill, 3 dead