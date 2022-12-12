Student Santas helping thousands with gifts/meal this Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While Christmas is a time for family togetherness, it’s also a time where people help their neighbors.

That’s where Student Santas comes in as many families are paired up with people that take care of them for the Christmas holiday.

Student Santas is an organization that has helped assist families in providing gifts for the children and a nice meal for the festive holiday for the last 18 years.

Jennifer Gast is the Founder for Student Santas. She said this year is particularly hard for many as they struggle with finances due to the economy.

“Families are really struggling,” Gast said. “They’re struggling to put dinner on the table at night, they’re struggling for breakfast, they’re struggling for lunch. They are struggling to keep the lights on, and kids know that their parents are struggling. I’ve had a lot of children write me that they just want a nice meal for Christmas.”

For the last several months, families from across the region have personally sent Student Santas a letter detailing the struggles they face and the hope they can get a little help for the holiday.

“I will take a letter, and it takes me a little time, but I read every letter and I try to match up a family with another family,” Gast said. “Once I hand that letter off then that family will contact their adopted family and find out a little bit about the family. They will go and shop for that family and then personally deliver the gifts. It’s really a neat way to make a connection with another family.”

Thousands of children across the region are being helped this year thanks to individuals and families that step up to reach in their own pockets to help them out.

“There’s been so many people in our community, the Cape community and beyond is just amazing,” Gast said. “The amount of people that have called me, texted me, Facebook messaged me that just want to be involved in this organization and they want to help in some way.”

Gast said this is more than just a gift exchange as it’s an opportunity for these families to make a bond with one another and a chance to help these children fulfill a great childhood.

“That is the amazing part about what we do,” Gast said. “It’s not about the gifts. It’s the connection you make with other people. And it’s providing that hope to people that otherwise they have none.”

A lot of families enter the homes of the people they help and see firsthand the impact of their struggles, including those that sleep on the floor, empty food cabinets and more.

“I put myself in these parent’s shoes and I imagine how hard it must be for some parents to not be able to provide toys, food, a soft blanket, or a bed to sleep in at night,” Gast said. “I can’t imagine how that would be. So, I put myself in their shoes and that’s what kind of gives me the motivation to do this year after year.”

Gast said that over the 18 years they’ve been an organization, they have helped more than 35,000 children in Missouri and surrounding states. That includes the roughly 2,500 children they are assisting this year.

Gast’s family members have been very supportive over the years as well. They frequently make the trip with her to visit these families they assist.

11-year-old, Laurel Gast, has been helping her mom with trips to buy many gifts over the years and she also volunteers to help during the annual Christmas meal. She said it’s nice to see kids receive the help they need.

“It’s important to me because all these kids are probably thanking God that they get a meal and some Christmas presents on Christmas Day,” Laurel Gast said.

Families will also be able to enjoy a nice meal together on Christmas as Student Santas is providing some warm food and activities for everyone.

“The last time we did it in person was pre-COVID,” Jennifer Gast said. “So now, we’re going to be at Clippard School on Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be there. Century Casino is donating all the food. We’re going to have music and gifts. It’s going to be a great day.”

For more information about Student Santas, you can find their Facebook page here.

