Santa’s Village brings many to Downtown Sikeston

Santa's Village is located in Legion Park in Downtown Sikeston. It will remain open for visitors until mid January.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A special Christmas style village in Sikeston is helping visitors get in the Christmas spirit and making memories.

It’s called Santa’s Village which consists of nine tiny buildings and a Christmas Tree constructed in Legion Park in the downtown area.

Sikeston Parks and Recreation has built and added buildings over the years which includes a police station, candy shop, a train depot and more.

Sikeston Parks and Recreation Director Dustin Care said this walkthrough display is a hit and brings a lot of people to the downtown area.

“Every night or so, people drive by, people come in, especially if they’re wanting to shop downtown at their favorite store down here and then they take a quick tour through the park,” Care said. “Everything is lit up at night so it’s pretty cool to see down here.”

Each of the buildings are equipped with lighting and windows with some displays inside to view. The newest building is the power plant which is final addition to the village.

“The power plant, that’s what theoretically powers the whole village,” Care said. “Sikeston BMU is right across the street which powers our city. So, Santa’s Village needs to have its own power supply so now that we’ve added the power plant it’s been a huge hit. Everybody is really excited about it to see it at night. BMU is a big help in donating some things to help us stage it to look like an authentic power plant.”

Care said he enjoys seeing people come out and enjoy the village. He thanks everyone for the support in making this village possible for the community.

“There’s a lot of people that we owe a lot of thanks to along the way for supporting us and help building and constructing the village,” Care said. “It’s just awesome and so much fun to watch kids be excited, to see adults be excited, and it’s just a good time to attract people to Downtown Sikeston.”

Care said the village will be up through the second week of January.

