Heartland Votes

Rain and thunderstorms return Tuesday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight will be dry as more and more clouds spread into the Heartland. Tuesday morning will be dry too, but winds will pick up through the morning hours. Winds could gust above 30mph from the south and southeast. By the afternoon and evening hours numerous showers and some thunderstorms will push into the area. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. The threat of severe weather looks low, but officially parts of the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee are under a Level 1 threat for severe weather. Another wave of rain will push through the area on Wednesday. Then the forecast turns drier on Thursday and Friday, but colder too.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Montez Elmore, Jonte Hensley, Dezmend Cobb and Eric Vancura were arrested in...
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
A backyard bear surprised a woman and daughter at their California home.
‘It started hissing ... so I ran back inside’: Woman finds bear in backyard tree
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15-foot fall onto concrete floor
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/12/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 12/12/22
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 12/12.
First Alert noon forecast 12/12
Your First Alert morning forecast on 12/12.
First Alert morning forecast 12/12
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook