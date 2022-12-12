Rain and thunderstorms return Tuesday

Tonight will be dry as more and more clouds spread into the Heartland. Tuesday morning will be dry too, but winds will pick up through the morning hours. Winds could gust above 30mph from the south and southeast. By the afternoon and evening hours numerous showers and some thunderstorms will push into the area. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. The threat of severe weather looks low, but officially parts of the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee are under a Level 1 threat for severe weather. Another wave of rain will push through the area on Wednesday. Then the forecast turns drier on Thursday and Friday, but colder too.

