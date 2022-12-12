Poplar Bluff Police investigating death on West Victor Street

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The death of a Poplar Bluff woman is under investigation.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, 51-year-old Shonda Martin was found in the backyard of a residence on the 600 block of West Victor Street.

Foul play is not suspected currently.

The investigation is still underway.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Butler County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

