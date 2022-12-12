Heartland Votes

Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead in home

A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home.

According to Poplar Bluff police, the woman was found dead at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.

The identity of the woman is currently being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, December 15.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also investigating.

