Heartland Votes

Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire

Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.
Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.(WXII)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three children under the age of 5 are dead and their mother was taken to a hospital after a house fire in North Carolina on Monday morning, authorities said.

Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church says firefighters called to a home on Grimsley Street around 8 a.m. learned that there might be children inside and found fire coming out of the windows and the front door, news outlets reported. It took firefighters about five minutes of battling the blaze to reach the children, but Church said the children were dead. The mother was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, he said.

Neighbors reported that there were seven kids living in the house at one point, but firefighters searched the home and did not find other children, Church said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the children’s bodies will be sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Montez Elmore, Jonte Hensley, Dezmend Cobb and Eric Vancura were arrested in...
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
A backyard bear surprised a woman and daughter at their California home.
‘It started hissing ... so I ran back inside’: Woman finds bear in backyard tree
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15-foot fall onto concrete floor
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the...
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting
Utah Highway Patrol said the majority of passengers aboard a Salt Lake Express bus sustained...
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
Strong winds, damaging hail and tornadoes are a possibility for the South.
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods
Police are searching for Jose Antonio Caraballo after the body of Kathryn Mulhbach was found in...
Police: Body of 27-year-old woman found in park, boyfriend sought as suspect