Heartland Votes

Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D
Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on Highway 65.

According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on HWY 65 just south of Fair Grove.

A van was driving south in the northbound lanes when it hit the state trooper head-on damaging the front driver’s side. MSHP says estimated damages to the patrol car will cost around $35,000.

The driver of the van, from Fair Grove, had minor injuries and was not wearing a safety device. A tweet from MSHP Troop D says the driver is suspected of having been intoxicated and has been taken into custody.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Montez Elmore, Jonte Hensley, Dezmend Cobb and Eric Vancura were arrested in...
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead in home
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston, Mo.
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection
Police say two 11-year-old girls were participating in a group chat and made comments regarding...
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat

Latest News

Picture of Christmas tree decorations.
How to get rid of your Christmas tree when the season ends
Bird flu flies across Missouri.
Agricultural experts say shoppers shouldn’t worry about poultry as bird flu flies across the state
Mers Goodwill bringing "Excel Center" to Cape Girardeau
MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau
The ongoing drought effects into the winter will impact Missouri farmers and ranchers.
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
Human Trafficking
Missouri bill discusses human trafficking training for hospital officials