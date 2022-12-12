First Alert: Tracking rain, thunderstorms this week

(KFVS) - Low clouds continue to linger over the area, trapped by warmer air aloft.

Brian Alworth says this sort of cloud cover is difficult to clear out this time of year, so may hang on through much of the day.

Areas that do see some sunshine may sneak into the low 50s for highs, otherwise most of the area will likely see afternoon highs in the 45 to 50 range with light northeast winds.

Tonight will likely continue the mostly cloudy, chilly and dry pattern before it becomes more active on Tuesday.

A large storm system will move out of the Rockies and into the middle of the country from Tuesday thru Thursday. This will bring a significant early winter storm to the northern and central plains, but will be mainly a rain and wind maker in our area.

Periods of rain look likely from late Tuesday through Wednesday.

SPC has pushed the severe storm threat just south into the lower Mississippi Valley for Tuesday into Wednesday, but we could end up with some locally heavy rain and embedded thundershowers. Behind this system it will be breezy, dry and much cooler by the end of the week and next weekend.

