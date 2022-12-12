Heartland Votes

First Alert: Dry conditions this evening

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 12/11/2022
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening Heartland. We saw dry condition today along with temps in the mid to upper 40′s. As we head into the evening hours were going to see a quite night with temps droping down into the upper 30′s to low 40′s. However as we we wake up tomorrow we can see some cool conditions with below freezing temp in some areas.

Tomorrow we will continue seeing dry condition with temps in the upper 40′s to low 50′s.

Looking ahead to Tuesday we will once again see some rainy conditions with storm showers hitting west of the heartland around noon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, manager Sarah Gunther-Jackson said now that...
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting
A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9.
Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau
A backyard bear surprised a woman and daughter at their California home.
‘It started hissing ... so I ran back inside’: Woman finds bear in backyard tree

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry and cool conditions for this evening
We are going to see rain shower’s make their way into the area this morning and leave us with...
First Alert: Foggy morning gives way to rainy day
fog advisor for the southeastern parts of the heartland
Fog advisory with rain showers
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain returns Saturday