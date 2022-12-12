First Alert: Dry conditions this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening Heartland. We saw dry condition today along with temps in the mid to upper 40′s. As we head into the evening hours were going to see a quite night with temps droping down into the upper 30′s to low 40′s. However as we we wake up tomorrow we can see some cool conditions with below freezing temp in some areas.

Tomorrow we will continue seeing dry condition with temps in the upper 40′s to low 50′s.

Looking ahead to Tuesday we will once again see some rainy conditions with storm showers hitting west of the heartland around noon.

