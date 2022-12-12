Dexter, Kelly and Campbell Cheerleading all earn second place at State Championships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On the second and final day of the Missouri cheerleading State Championships Dexter, Kelly and Campbell all placed second in their respective classes.

Dexter finished as runner-up in 2A Large during just their first year of competitive cheer. Meanwhile, the Kelly Hawks competed in 2A Small and Campbell Camels in 1A Large.

“It was so exciting and proud because we put a lot of hard work in,” said Dexter senior Jayci Holcomb.

Saxony Lutheran (1A Large) and East Prairie (2A Small) also earned a pair of 3rd place finishes.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.