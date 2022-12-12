Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12.

That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base for the traffic lights.

Crews also plan to upgrade sidewalks at the intersection. The entire project is expected to be finished next fall.

According to MoDOT, information about traffic impacts will be released as the work progresses.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling near the intersection.

