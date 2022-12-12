Heartland Votes

Body recovered after trench collapses on workers

Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench collapsed onto employees.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed.

According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

By 3 p.m., one of the workers had been rescued and taken to the hospital.

A short time later, rescue crews recovered the body of the other worker.

Police have not identified the workers pending the notification of their families.

The cause of the collapse and the name of the company involved in the work are not known.

Emergency crews are on the scene on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.
Emergency crews are on the scene on East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.(KAIT)

Region 8 News will update this story with more information as new details become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Montez Elmore, Jonte Hensley, Dezmend Cobb and Eric Vancura were arrested in...
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead in home
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife
Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston, Mo.
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection
Police say two 11-year-old girls were participating in a group chat and made comments regarding...
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat

Latest News

Picture of Christmas tree decorations.
How to get rid of your Christmas tree when the season ends
Bird flu flies across Missouri.
Agricultural experts say shoppers shouldn’t worry about poultry as bird flu flies across the state
Mers Goodwill bringing "Excel Center" to Cape Girardeau
MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau
The ongoing drought effects into the winter will impact Missouri farmers and ranchers.
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
Human Trafficking
Missouri bill discusses human trafficking training for hospital officials