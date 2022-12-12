Body recovered after trench collapses on workers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed.

According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

By 3 p.m., one of the workers had been rescued and taken to the hospital.

A short time later, rescue crews recovered the body of the other worker.

Police have not identified the workers pending the notification of their families.

The cause of the collapse and the name of the company involved in the work are not known.

