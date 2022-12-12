Heartland Votes

Arson arrest made after residential fire in Carbondale

By Colin Baillie
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST
CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an Arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend.

39-year-old Willie Nesby now faces a charge of residential arson according to court records filed Monday afternoon.

Investigators tell me the fire broke out at a home in the corner of Dillinger and Reed Station roads in Carbondale.

According to States Attorney Joe Cervantez, just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, there were reports of a structure on fire.

Cervantez stated that an altercation occurred at the residence on Dillenger road before the fire started.

I’m told Nesby did not live there full time, but was known to be a frequent visitor.

Cervantez says everyone inside the home is safe.

“Right now the investigation is on going but as more information comes in we’ll release that as soon as we can,” said Cervantez.

Cervantez also shared with me that the bond for Nesby is set at $100,000.

The next court date is set for January 3rd at 1:15 for a preliminary hearing.

