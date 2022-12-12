4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping investigation in western Kentucky.

Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington, was arrested on six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping.

Jonte Hensley, 24, of Paducah, was arrested on six counts of robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of kidnapping.

Dezmend Cobb, 22, of Danville, was arrested on six counts of robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of kidnapping.

Eric Vancura, 37, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense with a firearm enhancements and possession of drug paraphernalia with a firearm enhancement.

Deputies say more charges are pending for Elmore, Cobb and Hensley.

On Friday, December 9 around 6:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police received a 911 call from a resident on KY 58 East, about 2 miles east of Mayfield.

The caller reported that people were breaking into his home and that they were armed with guns.

When one deputy entered the home, they say he found three masked men standing in the kitchen of the home, two of which had handguns.

According to the sheriff’s office, all three men complied with the deputy’s order to drop their guns and put their hands up.

A second deputy arrived and helped arrest the three men.

According to the sheriff’s office, four handguns were recovered from the suspects after they were arrested.

After interviewing the victims, investigators learned this was not a random crime, but that the suspects knew the home and were seeking retaliation against a person in the home.

Investigators say the suspects did not know when they entered the home that 15 people were inside. They said everyone in the home, a majority of which were under the age of 18, were forced at gunpoint to give up their cell phones and move into the living room as the suspects looked for items in the home to steal.

When the suspects were taken into custody, officers recovered the cell phones.

A search warrant for the home was issued during the investigation.

Deputies say a quantity of methamphetamine and a loaded shotgun were recovered from an upstairs room in the home. As a result, 37-year-old Eric Vancura, of Mayfield, was arrested.

All four men arrested were taken to the Graves County RC Center and then Transported by jail staff to an out-of-county facility.

Graves County deputies were assisted by KSP troopers.

