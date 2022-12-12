Heartland Votes

2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, trying to break into Carbondale business

A 13 year old and a 17 year old are accused of stealing a vehicle and trying to break into a...
A 13 year old and a 17 year old are accused of stealing a vehicle and trying to break into a business.(Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 13 year old and a 17 year old are accused of stealing a vehicle and trying to break into a business.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 800 block of East Main Street around 5 p.m. on December 4 for a reported business burglary in progress.

Officers found that the suspects had damaged the entrance to the business but did not succeed in entering it.

While searching the area, officers saw two people running away. They caught up to them and identified them as 13-year-old and 17-year-old males.

According to police, one of the juveniles had firearm ammunition and a realistic replica of a handgun.

Police say the vehicle the juveniles drove to the business was determined to be stolen from a Carbondale home. It was later returned to the owner.

After consulting with the Jackson County State’s Attorney, the 13 year old was released to a family member and the 17 year old was detained in a Juvenile Justice Facility.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation.

