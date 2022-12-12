Heartland Votes

11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat

Police say two 11-year-old girls were participating in a group chat and made comments regarding...
Police say two 11-year-old girls were participating in a group chat and made comments regarding a school shooting. However, they say the girls did not have a plan, nor the means, to cause harm at the schools.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school.

According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools.

Detectives notified St. Mary Schools administration, and school leaders elected to close schools on Monday.

According to police, they identified two 11-year-old girls who were involved.

They determined the girls were participating in a group chat and made comments regarding a school shooting. However, they say the girls did not have a plan, nor the means, to cause harm at the schools.

One girl was charged on Monday morning, December 12 with second-degree terroristic threatening and released to a guardian.

Police say charges are pending against the second girl.

They said neither girl is enrolled at St. Mary Schools.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411

