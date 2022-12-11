Uptown Jackson shops give customers a better Christmas experience

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses in Uptown Jackson, Mo., are helping their neighboring businesses to give everyone a better Christmas experience this weekend.

Shops opened their doors and offered drinks for welcoming guests as part of the Sleigh Your Shopping event.

This event was put on by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization which helps bring more people to the uptown area and showcases what they have to offer to their guests.

“The whole experience is so fun,” Miss Priss Boutique Co-owner Emma Manne said. “We love it here. Uptown is amazing. Everyone is amazing and very supportive.”

Business owners said the shops work well with each other which gives a better experience for their guests.

“We have a lot of fun together,” Summers Lane Co-owner Shelly Lane said. “We’ve all become friends through the years. I think that people feel that. They feel how much we all care about each other and how we all care about how the experience is for the customer.”

Sophie Hagan lives in Cape Girardeau, Mo., but decided to come to Jackson to do some shopping on Saturday, December 10. She said she likes to support small businesses and loves the atmosphere here.

“They are all kind of a family,” Hagan said. “You go from one store to another, and they’ll be like ‘You visited this store. What did you find? What did you like?’ They kind of just bounce off of each other and you just find everything.”

Shop owners at Miss Priss Boutique came together when they started working at the same school as a speech-language pathologist and a special education teacher. Their dream came true when they opened their boutique business online.

Earlier this year, they decided to open up their store in Uptown Jackson and were welcomed with open arms.

“We were a little scared when we wanted to come in person just because we were used to the online shopping experience,” Manne said. “But we’re both chatty gals so it was definitely like whenever we got here, we were wondering if everyone was going to be supportive and everyone has been. Everyone has been amazing.”

“Celia at Charmed has been like a mom to us,” Miss Priss Boutique Co-owner Jill O’Connell said. “We call her like our work mom because she takes care of us. She has really helped us get into Uptown Jackson and she has got us with all of the other merchants. Everybody is so close, and they refer each other to one another, and the support is awesome.”

Merchants during this event also offered gift wrapping for their customers to make their shopping experience more complete.

Shoppers also were able to enter a drawing for a unique uptown shopping spree worth more than $300.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.