Jackson Moose Lodge donates dozens of bikes for area kids

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Jackson, Mo., is doing their part in helping area children have a nice Christmas.

The Jackson Moose Lodge 2702 loaded up dozens of bicycles to the Toys For Tots program to distribute to the kids in the area for the festive holiday.

Jim Wilson is the president with the lodge. He said it’s important to help the kids have a memorable Christmas and childhood.

“Kids should be happy at Christmas time,” Wilson said. “So, anytime we can help out and do anything we can to help kids put a smile on their face. Help children do anything, all kinds of fundraisers; we have fish frys, we had breakfast this morning, anything we can do to help.”

Wilson said he personally wanted to help because he understands what it’s like receiving a nice gift when you’re a kid. Plus, he knows it’s financially tough for many people this year.

“Remember when you were a kid? It’s a bike. It’s great!” Wilson said. “It’s just fantastic, especially for parents that are in hard times and can’t afford to get bikes. Hey, here’s bikes for your kids.”

This is the third year the Jackson Moose Lodge has collected bicycles to give to the kids.

“Three years ago we had 21,” Wilson said. “Last year we had 26 and then this year we have 35.”

Lodge members collected the bikes from various organizations and individuals from across the area, including dipping in their own pockets to purchase the bikes for the children.

“Usually, each one of us will buy a couple bikes and we’ve got organizations around the area, local organizations that help donate,” Wilson said. “Dr. Stan Williams, Artisan Contracting does it also, Cape Radiology Group does it, Walmart in Jackson, McDowell South and Last Mile Liquidators.”

These bikes will be delivered to children in five Southeast Missouri counties next week.

