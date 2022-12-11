Gov. Beshear visits Mayfield, Ky., one year after deadly tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Ky. And as they have been building back up, those affected are getting a helping hand.

Three different families are being generously given a new home after they lost their own last year. Leslie McCarry is one of the three different families receiving a brand new home.

“Brings tears to your eyes, you know,” McCarry said.

McCarry says that while his new home is free, there was still a cost.

“When I went and looked back at my house I couldn’t believe it. I’m just glad I wasn’t in there, you know,” McCarry said.

When the tornado hit, McCarry says he hid at his niece’s house, then made his way back to see where he’d spent the last 40 years, all gone.

“You don’t realize how that hurts you, you know,” McCarry said.

Stephen Boyken is the president of the Hope Initiative, which is working towards rebuilding western Kentucky.

“To get to give keys to three families, that are moving in this week on the anniversary of the tornado it’s pretty special,” Boyken said. “I think for our community, it’s just another reminder that we’re not alone, you don’t have to go through this time to this anniversary alone, and hey we’re still in the right direction, we’re still making progress.”

He says that progress comes day by day.

“This is part of the process of healing and it’s a long road to recovery,” Boyken said.

At Graves County High School, Ky. Governor Andy Beshear says more than 800 million dollars has gone into rebuilding the Mayfield area and that the remainder of the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief fund is going back into the community.

“For anyone who even qualified for one dollar of FEMA, I’m here to tell you, starting today there are 10,000 checks going out, for a thousand dollars a piece, that’s the remaining 10 million dollars of this fund,” Gov. Beshear said.

Back at his new home, McCarry says this new beginning isn’t the end.

“Live out my best days right here, yeah I’m going to stay right here in Mayfield and live it out right here. Mayfield strong, this won’t get us down, you know we’re too strong for this,” McCarry said.

