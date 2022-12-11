Free medical event helps residents in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization.

Footsteps Medical Missions set up shop at the Lighthouse United Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on December 10 offering an assortment of healthcare services for individuals who need it, along with informing them about their religious beliefs.

Rick Wirz is the medical director with the organization and said they help people out wherever they can, including overseas and locally.

“We always want to provide care to our local families,” Wirz said. “We’re based out of Poplar Bluff and Dexter. We work with some of the facilities over here. So, we’ve come over here to try to take care of people who can’t get help otherwise.”

Wirz said it’s important to help out neighbors in their time of need.

“That’s what God calls us to do is to take care of people and especially those that are less fortunate, just a spell of bad luck, or just waiting times to get in other places and that kind of stuff,” Wirz said.

Wirz thanks all the volunteers that took part in the event to help out the people.

“It’s not only important for the community but even the volunteers, it can change their lives as well,” Wirz said. “A lot of people when they’re reaching out to try to do something different, it’s because they’re going through a certain spot in their life too where they need something. So, it benefits us as well.”

People were able to take advantage of free vision exams, hearing exams, foot care, and other medical services.

