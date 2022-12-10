Heartland Votes

Troopers: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in fiery crash in Maine

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — There were “multiple fatalities” when a vehicle carrying at least some Maine Maritime Academy students crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday, Maine State Police said.

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.

Three survivors, all Maine Maritime Academy students, were taken to local hospitals, troopers said.

A state police spokesperson declined to say how people many died or if any of the dead were Maine Maritime Academy students. It will take time to identify the victims and sort out those details, the spokesperson said. The bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

Friday was the last day of fall classes at Maine Maritime Academy, and the institution tweeted a congratulation to students.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, manager Sarah Gunther-Jackson said now that...
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9.
Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau
A man accused of shooting and killing his father and brother is dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
According to police, the firearm was recovered and the man was taken to jail, pending formal...
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Ill.
Four-car pileup in Alexander County

Latest News

Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion.
Family living in fear after attempted home invasion: ‘He was looking at both of us’
A tribute to journalist Grant Wahl is show on a screen before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer...
Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game
Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León is pictured in the photo from Oct. 19, 2022.
Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist
A Connecticut man is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an...
Adult facing charges after student found with 2 guns at elementary school, police say