Leaders in the community coming together to bring awareness to drug addiction and mental health

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A major conference in the Heartland today, focusing on addiction on mental health.

More than 200 people from across Missouri gathered in Sikeston to discuss ways to improve treatment.

State Senator Holly Rehder says the first step is bringing more community awareness, and eliminating the stigma associated with drug addiction.

“I’m a person in long term recovery myself but God blessed me,” said Rehder.

For the past 50 years, Reverend Ladell Flowers is recovering from drug addiction. He’s sharing his experience to raise more awareness.

“Sadly, enough communities shy away from it, communities were embarrassed, it was a stigma and so it was the opposite of what we really need but I think we’re starting to wake up now and communities are starting to see that their role is to embrace and help the people,” said Flowers.

That’s why the Southeast Missouri Recovery alliance brought together other recovery providers around the state.

“One of the things in southeast Missouri that we are a differentiator in is that treatment and recovery are working together. Treatment being a shorter-term intervention for those in need from addiction and mental health issues and then recovery is more of the long-term process along the continuum,” said Chairmen Ronnie Sells.

Flowers says he is a witness that recovery is possible.

“Community is where the healing takes place, when you’re out there using or drinking you really feel like you’re by yourself, your isolated from your family, your embarrassed, you don’t want to tell anybody. You don’t really think other people will know or feel what you’re going through. A community coming together shows love and that there’s hope and that you’re not by yourself,” Flowers said.

Each year the Southeast Missouri Recovery alliance helps about 30,000 people suffering from addiction.

