Heartland Votes

Fog advisory with rain showers

First Alert Forecast at 6 a.m. on 12/10/22
By Meghan Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. This morning we saw foggy condition as the dense fog advisory will still be in affect till 9am for southeastern parts of the Heartland. We are going to see rain shower’s make their way into the area this morning and leave us with some pretty wet conditions into the afternoon. Our futurecast is showing us that most of the heavy rain should be gone by evening hours leaving us with the possibility of scattered showers’ through the night.

Temps today are in the mid to upper 40′s, cooler than what we have seen the past couple days.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, manager Sarah Gunther-Jackson said now that...
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9.
Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau
A man accused of shooting and killing his father and brother is dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
According to police, the firearm was recovered and the man was taken to jail, pending formal...
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Ill.
Four-car pileup in Alexander County

Latest News

We are going to see rain shower’s make their way into the area this morning and leave us with...
First Alert: Foggy morning gives way to rainy day
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain returns Saturday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Friday will be mainly dry, but rain returns Saturday