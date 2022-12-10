Fog advisory with rain showers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. This morning we saw foggy condition as the dense fog advisory will still be in affect till 9am for southeastern parts of the Heartland. We are going to see rain shower’s make their way into the area this morning and leave us with some pretty wet conditions into the afternoon. Our futurecast is showing us that most of the heavy rain should be gone by evening hours leaving us with the possibility of scattered showers’ through the night.

Temps today are in the mid to upper 40′s, cooler than what we have seen the past couple days.

