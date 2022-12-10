Heartland Votes

Cape Central wins SEMO Conference Tournament Championship

Jackson takes on Cape Central for the title at Sikeston Field House.
By Jess Todd
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central defeated Jackson 53-33 in the 2022 SEMO Conference Basketball Tournament Championship on Friday night.

Leading 41-31 at the end of the third quarter, the Tigers defense held the Indians to just two points during the final frame. This comes on the heels of Jackson scoring 79 and 81 points, respectively, in their two wins to reach the title game.

It is Cape Central’s first SEMO Conference Tournament Championship since 2019.

Rounding the last day of the tournament New Madrid defeated Charleston in the 3rd place game, 51-46, and Sikeston won the consolation bracket final 89-75 over Poplar Bluff.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of shooting and killing his father and brother is dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
At Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, manager Sarah Gunther-Jackson said now that...
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9.
Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau
FILE - This combo of images shows Viktor Bout, left, a suspected Russian arms dealer at the...
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was called around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in rural Carbondale identified

Latest News

Heartland Sports @ 12/9/2022
Heartland Sports @ 12/9/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 12/9/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 12/9/2022
The St. Louis Cardinals announced they signed Willson Contreras to a five-year contract.
Cardinals sign Contreras to 5-year contract
H.S. Tournament basketball scores
H.S. Tournament basketball scores from Thursday 12/8