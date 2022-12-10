Cape Central wins SEMO Conference Tournament Championship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central defeated Jackson 53-33 in the 2022 SEMO Conference Basketball Tournament Championship on Friday night.

Leading 41-31 at the end of the third quarter, the Tigers defense held the Indians to just two points during the final frame. This comes on the heels of Jackson scoring 79 and 81 points, respectively, in their two wins to reach the title game.

It is Cape Central’s first SEMO Conference Tournament Championship since 2019.

Rounding the last day of the tournament New Madrid defeated Charleston in the 3rd place game, 51-46, and Sikeston won the consolation bracket final 89-75 over Poplar Bluff.

